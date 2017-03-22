Ford Unveils New Edge SEL 'Sport Appearance Pack' In Dallas

Visitors at the 2018 Dallas Forth Worth Auto Show will be able to gaze upon the 2018 Ford Edge SEL 'Sport Appearance Pack', boasting features such as a cloth interior, 19" wheels and blacked-out body elements.
Future buyers will need to wait until fall in order to get the 2018 Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package, though once they can place their order, they'll need to give up $1,295 for this option.
"Our SEL Sport Appearance Package on Edge is an opportunity to provide customers with a vehicle that meets their high expectations while giving them more choice," said Edge brand marketing manager, Angela Canales.
"Being thoughtful about design and feature combinations means we’re giving them the look and the technology they’re after at an affordable price."
Aside from its blacked-out and sportier appearance, the SEL Sport Appearance Package is also functional in nature. In fact, Ford decided to go with a cloth interior on such a high-spec model because of customers who reside in markets with harsh weather conditions. In fact, Edge sells about 5% more non-leather seats in Dallas than the national average - which is because Dallas averages more than 230 sunny days per year and cloth materials tend to be more comfortable in the heat.
As for interior features, this new Edge version boasts SYNC 3 with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, premium audio, rear camera & reverse sensing system, a panoramic vista roof, black roof rack side rails, sat-nav, blind spot monitoring and a hands-free power liftgate.
There are also a few bespoke features present, such as the unique front seat head restraint backing, which is finished in Umber-colored Mike sueded cloth. The same material and color can be found around the Mayan Gray fabric seat coverings, whereas the custom Copper Sands textured applique is there to carry the color theme to the dashboard.
On the outside, the 10-spoke 19" wheels aren't the only components wearing a Magnetic Metallic hue. So too are the grille surround, mirror caps, rear spoiler and the front & rear skid plates, whereas the headlamp bezels and side window trim have been blacked-out.