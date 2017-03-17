Ford Wants To Treat Your Nyctophobioa With New Pedestrian Detection System

Ford says it has the solution to nyctophobia (fear of the dark) thanks to its updated Pedestrian Detection system.
In a rather curious press release, the automaker cites a poll it conducted that says fear of hitting someone or something is the most common fear for motorists driving at night. What's more, Ford says that of a group surveyed in Europe, 81 per cent admitted to being scared on the roads at night.
Ford's solution to these fears is an updated Pedestrian Detection system which will debut in Europe on the brand new Fiesta and premiere in North America with the 2018 F-150 and 2018 Mustang.
The system operates courtesy of a radar located in the front bumper and a windshield-mounted camera. A database of pedestrian shapes is stored in the vehicle and allows the system to distinguish people from other objects such as trees and road signs,
If the system detects that the driver is going to hit a pedestrian, it will initially provide audible and visual warnings to the driver. If the driver doesn't respond, the brakes will be automatically applied.