Ford's New Fiesta ST Races Into Geneva; Do You Care That It Has Three Instead Of Four Cylinders?

Making its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show, Ford's latest generation Fiesta ST uses a newly-developed three-cylinder unit, good for 200 PS (197 HP) and 290 Nm (214 lb-ft) of torque.
Granted, it's not like this new Fiesta ST would leave the old one in the dust in a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint, but the 0.2 seconds between them is an improvement.
On paper, the new model is superior in just about every way to the one it replaces. It's not just more powerful and a tad quicker, it's also more fuel efficient, has more personalization options, and plenty of connectivity features to keep you busy when you're not racing somebody at the lights.
While buyers will get to choose between 3 and 5-door body styles, the one they brought to Geneva is the 3-door, which looks about the same as the car from the official release, except for the exterior mirror covers which aren't body-colored anymore.
Turning away from the exterior and moving inside, you'll find Recaro seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, an 8" display housing the SYNC 3 infotainment system, and even a B&O Play Sound system if you're willing to check that box price-wise.
We'll likely know more about how much the new Fiesta ST will cost closer to its launch date, scheduled for early 2018.