Forget The Urus And Buy This Rambo Lambo LM002 Instead

It's been five years since Lamborghini first showed the Urus concept, so you'd be forgiven for giving up hope by now. The latest word has it that the production model will be ready within the next few months, but if you've grown tired of waiting, you might want to have a look at this vehicle coming up for auction.
What we have here is a Lamborghini LM002 – reverently known as the "Rambo Lambo." It's one of 301 examples made, and one of just 48 that were originally exported to the United States.
Built to compete for the same military contracts as AM General's original Hummer, the LM002 ultimately became (as most Lambos have) a plaything for the rich. Which is just as well, because aside from militaries and governments, only the wealthy could afford to keep its tank topped up. (And to think some were made with even bigger marine engines.)
That's largely because the LM002 was powered by a retuned version of the 5.2-liter V12 from the Countach, but had more weight to propel. More than twice as much weight, in fact, as most Countaches tipped the scales at about 2,500 lbs, and the LM002 weighed nearly 6,000 – and had a gross vehicle weight rating of nearly 7,700 lbs.
Still, the LM002 remains the only Lamborghini to date produced with four doors. And with 2+2s like the Espada, Jarama, and Urraco long since out of production, it's one of the few with four proper seats.
This splendidly hideous example has just 10,000 miles on the clock and was recently serviced. It's set to cross the auction block in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the end of this month, when it's expected to sell for $250-300,000 – or about halfway between what a Huracan or Aventador would cost you today. Check it out in the image gallery below by Erik Fuller for Auctions America.