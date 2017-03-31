Fostla Upgrades The Audi V10 Spyder For The Price Of A New Focus

How would you make your Audi R8 V10 Spyder more appealing? New wheels, a special body kit, tinted windows, and a power upgrade?
Well, depending on your preferences on the matter, Fostla may have your back with their new offerings that reflect the company's idea of how the German supercar should look like.
First, and most importantly, the tuner added a BMC performance air filter and a PP-Performance upgrade, which, together with a modified exhaust system, push the output of the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine from 525 PS (518 HP) to 620 PS (611 HP).
Then, the R8's body was wrapped in a matte gold-chrome vinyl, the windows and lighting units on both ends were tinted, with a set of glossy black rims completing the look on the outside.
Finally, Fostla made the supercar sit closer to the asphalt with a set of springs provided by KW.
These aftermarket upgrades -excluding the batman decal- will set you back for a cool €15,000 ($16,105), which is almost the starting price of the 2017 Ford Focus ($16,775). The only difference, however, is that the tuner won't throw in a new car after paying the sticker price, but you've probably figured that out by now.