Four-Door And Shooting Brake Bugatti Chrions Are Surprisingly Impressive

If Bugatti is to be believed, the incredible Chiron will not be offered as a roadster at any stage during its production run. It’s therefore safe to assume that no body styles other than the exiting coupe will see the light of day.
Even so, it’s easy to imagine the possibilities if the French marque ever decided it wanted to provide Chiron customers a little extra choice beyond exterior paint/carbon finishes and interior upholstery.
With this in mind, YasidDESIGN has dreamt up two intriguing Chiron body styles, a four-door and a Shooting Brake.
Given the standard proportions of the Chrion, the car looks rather strange when rendered with four doors as the rear doors are incredibly small and would be totally impractical for real-world use. The Shooting Brake however, that is a slightly different story.
The standard roofline of the hypercar has been extensively modified to now incorporate a small luggage area over the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine and is surprisingly pleasant on the eye.
As good as this variant looks, it’ll never come to fruition largely because there would be very little demand for such a model and somehow providing the engine with enough cooling that it could be sandwiched between the cockpit and trunk like the Cayman would be an engineering nightmare.