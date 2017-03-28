G-Power Drops New Wheels For BMW M And Mercedes-AMG Models

The tuning brains over at G-Power have come up with a new set of Hurricane RR wheels, available in 21-, 22- and 23-inches in size, for several Mercedes-AMG and BMW M cars.
"The lower unsprung mass of lighter wheels imposes less dynamic loads on the suspension elements, which benefits handling and road holding. At the same time, with less rotating mass to accelerate and brake, straight-line performance is also enhanced", says the tuner.
Manufactured in-house in their German facility, "where the strictest quality control is maintained", the wheels are made from 6061 grade aluminum, a material normally used in the aerospace industry for its combination of high strength and low weight.
G-Power hasn’t announced any pricing details yet.