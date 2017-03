G-Power Drops New Wheels For BMW M And Mercedes-AMG Models

PHOTO GALLERY

The tuning brains over at G-Power have come up with a new set of Hurricane RR wheels, available in 21-, 22- and 23-inches in size, for several Mercedes-AMG and BMW M cars.", says the tuner.Manufactured in-house in their German facility, "where the strictest quality control is maintained", the wheels are made from 6061 grade aluminum, a material normally used in the aerospace industry for its combination of high strength and low weight.G-Power hasn’t announced any pricing details yet.