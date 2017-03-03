G-Power's 789HP BMW M6 Convertible Is The Ultimate Blow Dryer

If for any reason BMW M cars are not powerful or exclusive enough, then perhaps G-Power can help you out, especially if mind-blowing performance is on your must list.
Before arriving at G-Power, the BMW M6 Convertible used to produce 560PS (552hp), or 600PS (592hp) with the Competition Package, and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque, but its 4.4-liter V8 engine has been massaged to deliver a whopping 800PS (789hp) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque.
Achieved by modifying the two turbochargers and revising the ECU, these numbers make the BMW M6 one of the fastest four-seat convertibles in the world. Tests performed by the tuner are said to confirm a 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) time of 9.8 seconds, and a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph), after removing the speed limiter.
G-Power's cradle of goodies also includes a titanium exhaust system, height-adjustable coilover suspension, and special 10.5x21-inch rims, wrapped in 2455/30 and 295/25 rubber.