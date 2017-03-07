Gemballa's Porsches Have What It Takes To Turn Heads Even At The Geneva Show

Gemballa is back in Geneva this year doing what it does best: tuning Porsches. And it hasn't brought just one, or focused on one model, either. The tuner's lineup includes custom takes on the 911, Panamera, and even the Carrera GT.
The big news is what Gemballa calls the Avalanche. It's based on the latest 911 Turbo, but upgrades in the most outlandish of style.
Decked out in purple, the Gemballa Avalance wears new wide bodywork made entirely out of carbon fiber, broadening the Turbo's track by nearly two and a half inches at the front and four inches at the rear to house 21-inch wheels.
Enhanced aerodynamics come along with those beefy fenders, but the real magic can be found in the engine bay, where Gemball's technicians have extracted 820 horsepower from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six. Performance figures, however, have not yet been released.
Mistrale is what Gemballa calls its take on the Panamera, which features a comprehensive new aero kit and a suspension dropped by an inch and a half, hooked up to 22-inch forged alloys jam-packed with brake discs. The tuner even found time to extract more juice from the 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 – almost 50 percent more, in fact – to produce 745 hp for a 3.2-second 0-62 time and a 210-mph top speed.
Last but certainly not least is the Mirage GT Carbon Edition. Based on the Porsche Carrera GT, it's cloaked (as its name suggests) entirely in carbon fiber. But the modifications go much further than that. The 5.7-liter V10 has been retuned to deliver 670 hp, the suspension has been upgraded with height-adjustable coil-over shocks, and the wheels replaced with fresh forged units. Lacking the Panamera's all-wheel traction, it takes this latest Mirage 3.7 seconds to reach 62 as it rockets to 208 mph.
Naturally all three feature extensively upgraded interiors as well, and the sight of the three of them together on Gemballa's show stand is sure to catch an eye or two – even amidst all the enticing metal (and carbon) on display at the Swiss expo.