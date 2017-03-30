Genesis G90 Special Edition Looking More Like A Bentley

Jam-packed with luxury and tech, the new Genesis G90 is quickly changing perceptions of Korean automobiles. But Hyundai took it a step further with the debut of the G90 Special Edition – and the announcement of some new developments to come – at the Seoul Motor Show today.
Said to be “inspired by a finely-tailored gentleman’s pin-stripe suit,” the G90 Special Edition stands apart with its two-tone paint finish. Genesis is showcasing three versions: metallic brown with matte gray, matte gray with silver, and metallic blue with solid white (pictured).
Each features a hand-painted coach line running the full length of the vehicle's flank. And the interior is similarly upgraded with Nubuck leather trim, accent stitching, upgraded carpeting, and more. The sum total is a vehicle that's starting to look more and more like a Bentley, and less and less like a Hyundai – which, we gather, is what the South Korean automaker is going for.
No word on US availability at the moment, but the car was apparently used recently to shuttle VIPs to and from Vanity Fair's Oscar party in LA last month.
Along with the luxed-up special edition, Genesis also took the occasion to announce its plans to launch two electrified versions of the G90 to come – a plug-in hybrid in 2019 and a fully electric version in 2021. That's something we've yet to see from Bentley.
