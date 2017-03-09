Geneva: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S Targets 'Ring Record

Not content with Lamborghini stealing all the headlines, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus took the wraps off the production-spec SCG003S at the Geneva Motor Show with a 6 min 30 sec lap around the Nurburgring in its sights.
The SCG003S (S for Stradale) is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 800 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This allows the hypercar to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). Coupled to the engine is a 7-speed sequential transmission.
As impressive as the powertrain is, perhaps the most exciting headline of the car is that it can produce 700 kg (1,543 lbs) of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), enabling it to achieve over 2g through corners.
Compared to the SCG003S that was initially previewed in a number of official renderings, the production model includes more attractive headlights but apart from that, sticks true to the concept.
Alongside the road car at Geneva is the SCG00C (Competizione), the racing variant of the car.