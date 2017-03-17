Get It While You Can; $3.4 Million LaFerrari In Rosso Rubino Is A Rare Breed

A stunning Ferrari LaFerrari has just been listed for sale in the United Kingdom courtesy of Romans International with a 2.795 million pound ($3.4 million) asking price.
While that’s an incredibly exorbitant price for any car, LaFerrari prices are widely expected to soar in coming decades meaning that even though this example is more than double the original MSRP, it should prove a solid investment down the road.
Setting apart this LaFerrari from most is that it has been painted in a color dubbed Rosso Rubino, sits on a set of gold wheels and has gold aerodynamic flaps in the rear diffuser. Inside, it has been bathed in Cuoio Alcantara and includes a plethora of carbon fiber parts.
As with all examples, it is powered by a 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine mated to an electric motor to deliver a total of 950 hp.