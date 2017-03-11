Get Up Close And Personal With The 2018 Hyundai Sonata

Hot on the heels of the refreshed Hyundai Sonata debuting in South Korea by way of the first official images, we can now enjoy a more in-depth look at the updated model in the three videos below.
Filmed at the vehicle's global premiere in its home market, they offer an extensive look at the model's updated interior and exterior look.
Hyundai says that the interior of the refreshed Sonata feels much more premium than the car it replaces and is bathed in a number of unique finishes and accents. Included in these are plastic elements which mimic the look of silver carbon fiber and numerous leather components with premium stitching.
Perhaps one of the most practical new elements of the 2018 Sonata is its trunk release. Rather than having to open up the trunk with an ugly latch, all you have to do is press on the central Hyundai badge and the trunk will open electronically. Its a nifty and functional feature.
When the new Sonata hits the Korean market, it will be offered with four different engines. These will consist of a 1.7-liter VGT with 139 hp, a 1.6-liter T-GDI delivering 177 hp, a 160 hp 2.0-liter and a 241 hp 2.0-liter turbo.
For the North American model, we'll probably have to wait a few weeks until the New York Auto Show in April.