Glickenhaus SCG003 Competizione Roars Around Monza

Produced by Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the SCG003 Competizione isn't just capable of competing against the world's most established GT3-spec race cars but can be easily converted to road use.
In race-spec, it is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that comes from Honda's HPD motorsport division and tuned to deliver a total of 530 hp. The result? One seriously potent race car.
Recently, one example was filmed testing at the famed Monza circuit in Italy and the way it sticks to the surface and takes the circuit's high-speed corners absolutely flat is quite mesmerizing.
Compared to the race car, Glickenhaus' road-legal variant is driven by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that pumps out 800 hp. Despite having more power, the road car isn't as fast around a race track as its racing sibling, predominantly because its aero has been tamed, the suspension retuned and street-legal tires fitted.