GM To Lay Off 1,100 Employees From Michigan Plant

General Motors has confirmed that it will lay off 1,100 employees from its Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan in May.
The job cuts come as GM shifts production of the new GMC Acadia SUV to its Tennessee plant in Spring Hill in a move which will see the plant enjoy 800 new jobs. The Michigan facility meanwhile will be retooled for a month and continue to build the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse.
In January, the automaker said that it would invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories on the back of increased pressure from President Trump to build more cars in the United States. GM also promised to create or retain 1,500 jobs but hasn’t yet detailed which jobs are affected.
In November last year, GM announced that 2,000 employees would lose their jobs after production was cut back at its Lordstown, Ohio and Lansing Grand River plants. Additionally, the company revealed in December that almost 1,300 jobs would be cut from its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant this month.