GM To Rehire 500 Workers Set To Be Laid Off

General Motors says that in 2018, it will rehire 500 workers set to be laid off in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan.
Just last week, GM announced that 1,100 workers would be laid off at this facility as production of the GMC Acadia shifts to Spring Hill, Tennessee, leaving the Lansing Delta Township plant to produce the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.
According to GM, the 500 jobs that will be brought back will be required when production of the Traverse and Enclave reaches full capacity.
Alongside this announcement, the carmaker has confirmed that it will add 220 new jobs in Romulus, Michigan to produce 10-speed automatic transmissions.
Speaking about the decision to add more jobs, spokesman Pat Morrissey told Autonews “We haven’t fundamentally changed any of our plans, but we continue to look for ways to improve our operations and find ways to help the country, grow jobs and support economic growth.”