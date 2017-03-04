Green And Orange Pagani Huayra BC Is From Another Planet

The latest Pagani Huayra BC has just been delivered to a wealthy customer and of all the BCs commissioned so far, it is certainly the most interesting.
Most significantly, the majority of the Italian supercar’s bodywork is finished in green carbon fiber, a color we’ll rarely seen used on other Paganis. As if the green wasn’t enough to make the vehicle stand out, it has then been bathed in a number of bright orange elements, including accents on the wheels and a stripe running the length of the car.
The interior has also been designed to perfectly mimic the exterior and includes orange leather, green carbon fiber accents as well as more traditional naked carbon.
The Huayra BC in question is owned by Instagram user gregb23. A proficient supercar collector, he owns some rather incredible cars including a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, LaFerrari, Ferrari 599XX, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, the one-off Pagani Zonda Nero and a Pagani Zonda R.
Images via Shmee150