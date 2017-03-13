GTA Spano Joins Forza Horizon 3 With A Special Livery For Free

Do you want to take the GTA Spano for a digital drive on Forza? If so, then we have some good news for you.
The Spanish supercar that was featured in the Need for Speed movie can now be experienced for free in one of the most popular racing video games for Xbox One and PC, the Forza Horizon 3.
The GTA Spano is in its revised form, as it was seen in Geneva two years ago, meaning that it uses an 8.0-liter V10 turbo engine, producing 925 PS (912 HP) and 1,250 Nm 9922 lb-ft) of torque, and takes 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill.
The reason why it wears a Duracell livery is that its launch coincides with the introduction of the 'Duracell Car Pack', which can be had as a separate purchase, or as part of the Ultimate Edition. Moreover, all of the vehicles included are also compatible with the Blizzard Mountain expansion.
The latest bundle for Forza Horizon 3 brings cars such as the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, 2015 Jaguar XE-S, 1992 Ford Falcon GT, 1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution, 1995 Nissan Nismo GT-R LM, 1959 BMW 507, and 1972 Land Rover Series III.