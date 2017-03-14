Hamann's Jaguar F-Pace Distills Refined Aggression

It was only a matter of time before one of the world’s most noted tuning companies, Hamann, got its hands on the Jaguar F-Pace.
Currently on display at the Geneva Motor Show, Hamann’s modified F-Pace includes ECU tuning for both the F-Pace S and F-Pace 30d models. In the petrol model, the firm’s upgrades lift power from 380 hp to 410 hp while torque rises by 11 per cent to 510 Nm (376 lb-ft). As for the diesel, power jumps by 40 hp to 340 hp and torque swells from 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) to 780 Nm (575 lb-ft).
Alongside the ECU tuning, Hamann has also developed a multi-flow exhaust system specifically for the F-Pace, which incorporates four oval-shaped tailpipes.
Additionally, the sporty look of the British SUV has also been tweaked. Among the most obvious changes are new front and rear bumpers, a custom diffuser and 23x11 inch Anniversary Evo II wheels, available in Hyper Silver, Black and Graphite Grey.