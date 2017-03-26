Head To Villa d'Este With Millions, Come Back With The Epitome Of Art Deco Style

1960s sports cars may draw the lion's share of attention when it comes to classic cars these days, but for some it's all about Art Deco style – the kind embodied by the likes of Bugatti and Talbot-Lago. And RM Sotheby's has stunning examples of each coming up for sale.
Arguably the more striking of the two is the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS. Regarded as one of the most elegant vehicles ever created, it wears teardrop bodywork by Figoni et Falaschi, only further emphasized by its two-tone paintjob and red leather interior.
This was only the second of its type made, and has spent most of its life in Switzerland. Restored to concours condition in 2002, the Talbot drew lots of attention last month when it was displayed at the Rétromobile show in Paris. It's now estimated to sell for between €3.2 and €4.2 million.
As if that's not enough for Art Deco motoring enthusiasts, RM also has a rare 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante prototype on the docket for the same event. Though not to be confused with the more prized Atlantic, this prototype is no less rare, with just three made.
This example happened to have been owned by Bugatti factory driver Meo Costantini, who had it fitted with a specially tuned engine, and retained its matching numbers through all these days. With just 26,000 kilometers on the clock and still accompanied by its original tool kit, it's valued at €2.8-3.2 million.
Both will be up for grabs at RM's upcoming sale at Villa d'Este, held during the famous Concorso d'Eleganza on Lake Como late this coming May. If you can't make it to the most elegant of auto shows, though, you can still admire the stunning photographic work by Fotohalle Unger (Talbot) and Tim Scott (Bugatti), provided courtesy of the auctioneer.