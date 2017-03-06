Hennessey Unleashes Its Tuned 2017 F-150 Velociraptor

Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance has just unveiled its range of upgrade packages for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor including the new Velociraptor 600.
All models are fitted with Ford’s twin-turbocharged EcoBoost 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine which typically produces 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. However, Hennessey can easily increase those figures by 30 hp and 30 lb-ft with a simply $695 ECU tune.
For customers that want some extra grunt, a new high-flow air intake that adds 8 hp can be ordered as can the Hennessey Velocipator 500 package which as the name implies, increases power further to 500 hp. Starting at $2,995, this package also includes a stainless steel catback exhaust system, high-flow intake and air filter as well as a selection of custom badges.
An off-road Stage 1 package is also offered for the potent pickup truck and will set customers back $9,995. It includes the addition of special bumpers, 20-inch 10-spoke Hennessey wheels, 35-inch Toyo tires, a front suspension levelling kit and a 3-inch lift.
For those that want the ultimate in performance, the Velociraptor 600 Twin Turbo results in 605 hp at 6,000 rpm and 622 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, allowing the vehicle to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in an impressive 4.2 seconds and sprint down the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 110 mph (177 km/h).
Some of the key modifications of this upgrade package include a high-flow air induction system, upgraded turbochargers, air-to-air front mounted intercooler, stainless steel exhaust system, ECU upgrade, dyno testing, exterior emblems and a 1 of 100 interior plaque and under hood plaque. The hit also comes with a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty.
If this somehow isn’t enough for you, Hennessey can create a Velocipator 6x6 for $295,000.