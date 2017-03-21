Henrik Fisker To Unveil New F1 Roadster At Shanghai Auto Show

Henrik Fisker is preparing to unveil his latest creation after his Viper-based Force 1 debuted early last year.
According to Business Insider, the latest vehicle from VLF Automotive will be dubbed the F1 Roadster and come with the same modified Viper 8.4-liter V10 engine as the Force 1. It is therefore expected to deliver an identical 745 hp.
Like the Force 1 before it, the F1 Roadster will make use of a full carbon fiber body and apparently be capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 3 seconds before hitting a 337 km/h (210 mph) top speed.
It is reported that the car will premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show next month and that VLF intends on putting it into limited production later this year.
However, like the Force 1 before it, there’s a possibility the vehicle will never reach the hands of customers.
Note: VLF Automotive Force 1 pictured