Here Are 10 Old Vehicles That Are Still Sold Today

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - those are the words that some automakers live by, refusing to pull the plug on certain models, even though they have reached a venerable age.
Sometimes this happens because they're highly profitable after having recouped their original development costs, other times, because automakers lack the funds to create replacements.
Compiled by TheFastLaneCar, the following list includes 10 cars that have yet to be retired, and it starts with the Nissan Frontier, which has been offered on this side of the pond since 2005, despite having being replaced by a newer model overseas - the Navara.
Dating back to 2007, the Jeep Wrangler is number 9 on the list, but unlike the Frontier, it doesn't have a successor out… well, at least not yet, but there is a new generation coming our way this year.
The Dodge Journey has been around for the past 9 years too, but despite being of a certain age, the FCA-owned brand sold over 100,000 last year alone.
Number 7 is reserved to the Toyota Sequoia, which doesn't sell in huge numbers, but it's still profitable to make. Introduced in 2008, this is one of the few vehicles in the brand's lineup that is partially hand-made.
Built in 2009, the Ram 1500 may have been significantly updated, but under its skin, it remains an old truck, albeit one that continues to bring cash in for the company.
Getting ready to blow 10 candles off its birthday cake this year, the Fiat 500 remains a popular car in a not so popular segment in North America. The brand still knows how to keep consumers interested in it launching a bunch of special editions and updating the potent Abarth versions.
Speaking of potent models, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is no more, but the regular one can still be bought. It too is 10 years old, but the automaker found new ways of selling it. The Lancer will be eventually retired this summer.
The bronze medal goes to the Jeep Patriot, which was replaced by the new Compass, but since it remains the cheapest AWD small SUV money can buy, it's still a popular choice, whereas number 2 is reserved for the Aston Martin Vantage.
Guessing where the gold medal goes to is not hard - it's an SUV that has been around since 1979 and was updated over the years - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The popular SUV is due for replacement, but since it continues to attract buyers, the Germans will actually offer it in parallel with the new iteration.
The list also includes a 'bonus car', but finding out what it is means checking out the video posted below.