Here Are 10 Things You Need To Know About The Ferrari 812 Superfast

Making its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show, Ferrari's latest supercar, the 812 Superfast, is much more than a tweaked F12 Berlinetta.
For starters, it's the most powerful production vehicle ever made in Maranello, thanks to its 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that was given an extra 0.2-liters or 200cc, which along with other improvements, result in an output of 800 PS (789 HP) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque.
Moreover, it also features a new body, with active aero elements that improve its downforce at high speed, while the rear-wheel steering, and electric power steering (a Ferrari-first) further increase its cornering abilities.
But are these the only novelties worth taken into consideration when choosing it over the Lamborghini Aventador S? Well, according to Carwow's Mat Watson, not quite, as he came up with a list of 10 things that you need to know about the new Ferrari 812 Superfast, and pricing is one of them at around £220,000 ($268,000) in the UK, not including any extras or personalization.