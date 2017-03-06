Here Are Live Photos Of New Range Rover Velar

Land Rover presented the fourth member of the Range Rover family in front of a live audience for the first time, at the Design Museum, in London, UK.
On display until March 5, the all-new SUV will now be taken to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, where it will mark its second public appearance, after it was fully revealed last week.
"We are delighted to be able to begin our partnership with the Design Museum with such a significant vehicle. The new Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity to our brand, while reinforcing our total commitment to design and engineering excellence", commented Land Rover's CEO, Gerry McGovern.
Designed to fill the gap between the Evoque and Sport, it's equipped with a suite of new technologies, including the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, two 10-inch touchscreen displays, flush deployable door handles and full Matrix-Laser LED headlights, among others.
The automaker has already started taking orders for the new Range Rover Velar, ahead of its delivery kickoff scheduled for this summer, with prices commencing at £44,830 (equal to $55,100) in the UK, and from $49,900 in the United States.