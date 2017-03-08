Here's A Cool Zenith Wristwatch To Go With Your New Range Rover Velar

Visitors to the Range Rover booth at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will not only see the new Velar, but also a special wristwatch made to match the new luxury SUV.
Co-designed and engineered by Land Rover and Zenith, the Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar Special Edition has been created to celebrate the fourth installment of the Range Rover family.
Its name dates back to 1970, when the original Velar prototype came out, and it represents the second product in the long-term partnership between the two companies.
It features a custom ceramised aluminum case, a high beat movement of 36,000 vibrations per hour, a 42mm (1.65in) case finished in high contrast burnished copper, brushed slate grey dial, three chronograph sub-dials, date indicator, and robust winding crown paired with two functional push pieces.
The strap was made from rubber and coated with dark grey diamond-perforated calfskin, which is the same material featured in acclaimed Range Rover interiors. Flip it over and you will see the Range Rover and Velar names engraved.
"The Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity, elegance and a touch of glamour to the Range Rover family. The Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar, created with these very same principles, comes with a bloodline like no other and is refined for every occasion. It will stir the emotions", commented Land Rover's CEO, Gerry McGovern.