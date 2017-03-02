Here's What Volvo's New S90 Looks Like On Massive Wheels

With the general consensus being that Volvo's new S90 is a very-modern and stylish family saloon in factory form, perhaps fitting it with large custom brushed chrome wheels may be redundant or even kitsch, to some eyes.
These Forgiato Vela wheels do look like they'd be more at home on a Cadillac Escalade in a music video, but the cobweb design between the 5 dual-spokes does make for an interesting look, if you don't mind struggling to see the discs and calipers.
Forgiato will sell you this wheel model in 19", 20", 21", 22", 24", 26", 28", 30" or 32" inch diameters, which means you're pretty much set regardless of what type of car you drive.
You can also get them in a black-gray dual tone appearance, though we're not sure if a different color would improve the visual experienc, as we're still trying to figure out if the wheels match the Volvo S90's stylish, no-nonsense personalty.
Perhaps going one or two sizes down would help.