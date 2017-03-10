Here's Why No Production Car Can Hit 300 MPH...Yet!

When it comes to creating a 300 mph (483 km/h) club, the reason why it hasn't been done yet is surprisingly straight forward.
In terms of production cars, the truth is nobody's built anything with sufficient power in order to overcome not just aerodynamic drag, but also rolling resistance and cooling drag.
In a way, that's a good thing, because it means somebody will eventually break through, since power is something that can always be added - perhaps the next generation of hypercars will start to approach the 2,000 HP mark.
In fact, according to Engineering Explained, you don't even need 2,000 horses, but roughly 1,800 at the crank, or about 1,526 at the wheel - you can find out all about the math by watching the video.
So unlike with 0 to 60 times, automakers can keep battling for the top speed crown and simply upping the ante continuously in terms of power output until tire manufacturers can't keep up anymore.