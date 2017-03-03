Hold Your Breath; BMW M760Li xDrive Hits 100 Km/h In 3.7 Sec, Faster Than M5

For years, people have been pleading with BMW to build an M7 but the German brand has remained resistant to the pressures and refuses to do so.
Fortunately, that hasn’t meant that the brand’s M division has completely neglected the performance aspects of the latest-generation 7-Series. In fact, in M760Li xDrive spec, it is the fastest 7-Series ever and will leave you with no doubt than an M7 simply isn’t needed.
In a new video posted to its Facebook page, BMW says that the M760Li xDrive can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62mph) in just 3.7 seconds. Not only is that 0.7 seconds quicker than the current M5 but it is also a figure previously confined to powerful mid-engined supercars. Such a time also means it is identical to the Alpina B7 xDrive.
Making the M760Li xDrive so accelerative is its engine and all-wheel drive system. Displacing 6.6-liters, the huge V12 is aided by two turbochargers and delivers 592 hp (600 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque at 1,500 rpm. All of that power is then sent through all fours courtesy of an M-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission.