Honda Clarity PHEV & EV To Debut At 2017 NY Auto Show
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Two all-new electrified Honda Clarity models are set to arrive in New York this April, offering customers a choice between fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid technology.
The Clarity is set to become the first vehicle to be available with two choices of electrification, plus a fuel cell option, which in turn creates some separation from its Hyundai Ioniq rival.
While the Ioniq is also available with three different powertrains, neither the hybrid, plug-in hybrid or the EV version runs on hydrogen. Speaking of diversity, Honda has announced that by the year 2030, two-thirds of its global auto sales will come from electrified vehicles.
As for this teaser image just released by Honda, it shows the Clarity series including the never-before-seen Plug-in Hybrid and the Clarity Electric flanking the Fuel Cell model.
Honda says that all Clarity versions will provide a smooth, quiet and premium experience, with "great dynamic handling plus seamless electric drive torque and acceleration."
The Japanese automaker is also saying that the Clarity Electric will become the first affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the world, while the Plug-in Hybrid model will be the volume leader in the series thanks to an all-electric driving range rated in excess of 40 miles (64 km).