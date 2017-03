Honda Clarity PHEV & EV To Debut At 2017 NY Auto Show

Two all-new electrified Honda Clarity models are set to arrive in New York this April, offering customers a choice between fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid technology.The Clarity is set to become the first vehicle to be available with two choices of electrification, plus a fuel cell option , which in turn creates some separation from its Hyundai Ioniq rival.While the Ioniq is also available with three different powertrains , neither the hybrid, plug-in hybrid or the EV version runs on hydrogen. Speaking of diversity, Honda has announced that by the year 2030, two-thirds of its global auto sales will come from electrified vehicles.As for this teaser image just released by Honda, it shows the Clarity series including the never-before-seen Plug-in Hybrid and the Clarity Electric flanking the Fuel Cell model.Honda says that all Clarity versions will provide a smooth, quiet and premium experience, withThe Japanese automaker is also saying that the Clarity Electric will become the first affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the world, while the Plug-in Hybrid model will be the volume leader in the series thanks to an all-electric driving range rated in excess of 40 miles (64 km).