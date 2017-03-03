Honda Compares New Civic Hatch To Extreme Rock Climbing

Automakers love promoting their new vehicles in all sorts of ways. If, in some bizarre way, a marketing agency can craft an analogy comparing a car to finding life on another planet, at least one carmaker will jump at the opportunity to use the idea.
Honda has done just that in a new UK advertisement with the help of Wieden + Kennedy London. Starring the new Honda Civic hatchback and female rock climber Imogen Horrocks, it promotes the Civic as an entirely new engineering masterpiece capable of rivaling the thrill of a climber ascending a treacherous rock face.
The advertisement fails to provide any specifics about the Civic which a potential customer may be interested in but makes up for it with some pretty amazing CGI that replicates Horrocks climbing thousands of feet above the ground with absolutely no safety equipment.
It’s a scene that wouldn’t be out of place in a film and will certainly get people talking about the new Civic.