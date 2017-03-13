Honda CR-V Crashes Into The Roof Of A House In China

A driver in the Chinese town of Taizhou has been left red-faced after crashing his Honda CR-V into the roof of a house next to the road.
Footage from the scene shows the black SUV cross onto the wrong side of the road completely out of control. It slides sideways and despite the driver’s best attempts to brake and avoid an imminent crash, the Honda ploughs straight into the roof of the brick house.
When local police arrived on the scene, the driver had to escape the precarious position by climbing along a wooden ladder back to the road.
Speaking to police, the driver said “Speed was 70 kilometers per hour at that time. A tricycle appeared all of a sudden and I turned north only to find that a car was coming in my direction. And I stepped on the accelerator accidentally and changed my direction.”
Fortunately, both the driver and homeowner were unharmed in the crash but much of the house’s tile roof collapsed and the CR-V had to be craned back to earth.