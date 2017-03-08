Honda NeuV Concept Is A City Car Moneymaker

The all-new Civic Type R may have stolen the show at Honda's stand in Geneva, but there are other interesting debuts on display as well.
One of them is the NeuV Concept, pronounced 'new-vee' and which stands for 'New Electric Urban Vehicle'. It's making its European debut after being introduced at the CES in Las Vegas, earlier this year.
It's a city car study that was created "to take advantage of the fact that privately-owned vehicles sit idle of 96% of the time", as Honda explains, and could actually be a moneymaker, as it functions as an automated ride sharing service when the owner is not using it. Moreover, it could also sell energy back to the grid during times of high demand.
However, these aren’t the only interesting functions of the NeuV, as it also features an AI assistant that uses an 'emotion engine' named HANA (Honda Automated Network Assistant). This learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind judgments and can apply what it picked up to make new choices and recommendations.
Other cool features that are found on Honda's small study are the scissor-like doors that provide easy access to the cabin, panoramic windscreen, and a 'Kick 'n Go' electric scooter concept, stored in the luggage space behind the two seats, which was designed for 'last mile' transit.