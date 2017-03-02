Honda NSX, Porsche 911 Turbo And Nissan GT-R Race To 150 MPH

With its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, all-wheel drive and three electric motors, the Honda NSX could be viewed as a mini Porsche 918 Spyder.
Laden with tech, it aims to achieve its performance in a dramatically different way than all of its direct rivals, much like the 918. But when the NSX goes head-to-head against those it should have the better of, how does it actually compare?
To find out, Drive Tribe headed to a runway to test the NSX against the 2017 Nissan GT-R and a new Porsche 911 Turbo in a race from naught to 150 mph (241 km/h).
As you’d imagine, all three are insanely fast in a straight line but there is one which easily outsprints the others to 60 mph, 100 mph and all the way to 150 mph.
Which do you think it’ll be? Watch the video below to find out.