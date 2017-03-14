Honda S2000 Makes An Awesome Ford Mustang Impression Leaving Car Meet

Indeed your eyes are not deceiving you, as this Connecticut car meet ended badly for the owner of a Honda S2000, as opposed to somebody driving a Mustang.
You know how these things usually go. It's either a Mustang or an M3 or some type of powerful rear-wheel drive sports car getting you in trouble just when you're trying to show off for the camera.
This time, though, it was a Honda S2000, a car you usually buy because you enjoy driving, plain and simple, and not because you want to go viral.
Still, what happened, happened and you'd be hard pressed to call it anything other than human blunder. Also, by the sound of it, the driver had his foot buried into the accelerator up until the car hit the side of the road.
As for the damage, well, it doesn't look good at all - as in cheap to fix. Of course, it could have been even worse if that blue Audi had gotten in on the action towards the end of the clip.
H/T to Jalopnik!