Hotter VW Golf R Performance Debuts Right Under Our Noses

Apparently, the golden Golf R displayed at the company’s Geneva stand was the new Performance variant, with VW still being really silent about it.
All we got so far is an official video and some information taken from this website, telling us that the new VW Golf R Performance is a faster and sharper version of the flagship model.
The show car was wearing a titanium exhaust system and stickier Pirelli Trofeo R tires, just like the ones offered as an option in the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
The Performance package also deactivates the top speed limiter of the Golf R, taking it from 155mph (250km/h) to 166mph (267km/h). The 2.0-litre TSI engine continues to produce 306hp (310PS).
Also included in the Performance package are the drilled brake discs and extra aero elements like the air-curtains on the front bumper and the rear spoiler which adds up to 20kg (~ 44 pounds) of downforce. The 0-62mph (100km/h) dash remains unchanged at 4.6 seconds, with the DSG transmission fitted.
The new Performance package is going to be available on Euro-spec models -initially at least- and certainly the upgrades it brings sound like the right way of making one of the best hot hatches in the segment even more fun to drive.