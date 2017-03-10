House Votes Against Lane Splitting Bill In Utah

Despite California deciding to legalize lane splitting (among other things) in 2016, it seems other states will not be so quick to follow.
A bill that would allow bikers to split traffic lanes was rejected on the House floor earlier this week, despite some studies confirming that riding between lanes is safer than the alternative and that it could also help with traffic congestion.
According to Deseret News, the bill, titled HB410, was sponsored by Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville. In the end, the short debate ended with 45 votes against and only 29 for passing it.
Another Republican, Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, felt that it would have been irresponsible to pass such a law, stating that he's driven in California and that such a bill would only add "danger to our roads."
For those who don't know, a lawful lane splitting maneuver occurs only when a motorcyclist determines he or she can safely move alongside a vehicle traveling in the same lane, without exceeding 40 mph (64 km/h).
Back in August, when California became the first U.S. state to legalize lane splitting, a retired highway patrol sergeant went as far as to call it a "huge win for roadway safety."
It seems Utah doesn't agree.