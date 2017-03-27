How The 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Kicks Ford's GT350R Off Its Throne

The ZL1 moniker is slapped again on a Chevrolet Camaro and boy does it make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.
With the bow-tie brand finally giving the Camaro a great basis -in the form of the Alpha platform- to build its case, it was only a matter of time before the world got to know the new ZL1.
Powered by the same supercharged 6.2-litre LT4 V8 found in the Corvette ZO6, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 makes 640hp and 640lb-ft of peak torque which in turn enable it to accelerate from 0 to 60mph (96km/h) in 3.5 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds at 127mph (204km/h), when equipped with the 10-speed automatic option.
But straight-line performance is just one of the ZL1’s many tricks; the chassis features an updated Magnetic Ride suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, the brakes employ six-piston calipers, the list goes on and on. It even has more coolers than the Bugatti Veyron.
Motor Trend reviews the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on their latest Ignition episode, so let’s find out if the final outcome is as good as its ingredients suggest.