How To Build Your Own Budget Fast & Furious Movie Car

If you thought that building a car capable of starring in a big movie requires money, skill and time, you’re right, but that didn’t stop MCM from trying to build their own budget Fast and Furious movie ride.
Their goal was to create a car that would easily stand next to the other builds created for the latest Fast 8 but unlike the real thing, they had a tight budget to follow and just a couple of hours to turn their sad-looking Corvette C4 into a full-blown movie hero.
The world of movie cars is a whole lot different than the world of personal builds; they are supposed to look good on camera but that doesn’t mean that corners weren’t cut during their creation.
Their flashy paint is applied with the doors shut, the glasshouse that appears tinted is actually spray-painted black while those big superchargers that go through the bonnet are usually fake.
All it matters when it comes to movie cars is to look cool on camera, make lots of angry noises and burn some rubber in spectacular fashion.
Which is exactly what Mighty Car Mods did with the “Dominic Corvetto” in the videos linked below.