How Would You Spec The Startech Bentley Bentayga?

Buying a Bentayga and having it tuned isn't something that crosses your typical Bentley owner's mind, but for those who are into customization, there are plenty of options.
One of them comes from Startech, a division of the Brabus brand, which already pulled the cover off their take on how the highly luxurious SUV should look like, last year.
However, the Startech Bentley Bentayga has been brought back into discussion after the tuner released an official configurator that allows you to fiddle with the colors, choose a special set of wheels, a lowering kit, and a number of other exterior parts.
And if you feel like 608 PS (599 HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque are simply not enough, then you will soon be able to go for one of the company's power upgrades, which are in the works.
Mind you, tuning the Bentley Bentayga comes at a steep cost, as for the price of the visual pack, lowering kit, sports exhaust and Monostar S wheels, you can almost get a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which starts at $52,150 in the US.