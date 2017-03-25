How's The AMG Experience In An SUV Compared To A Sports Car?

While fast SUVs such as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 can be very impressive compared to softer and less powerful variants or rivals, logic dictates that they can't actually offer you the same thrills as a RWD roadster.
But here's where it gets interesting. Nowadays, SUVs have gotten so good at accelerating quickly off the line, that something like this GLC 43 can actually keep up with the lighter and sportier SLC 43.
Here are some numbers for you: 4.9 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) for the GLC 43, and 4.7 seconds for the SLC 43. Top speed is the same at 250 km/h (155 mph), and so is power output, rated at 367 PS (362 HP).
Of course, that's all in a straight line, and there's more to consider here, such as handling, quality, practicality and of course price.
According to Kelley Blue Book, a practical approach to this so-called "unlikely comparison" reveals that the GLC 43 is not only more practical (duh), better built and barely slower than the SLC 43, but it's also considerably cheaper to purchase.
So unless your number one goal is to buy a convertible, swapping one for the other might make sense. Then again, odds are if you're looking at one of them as a realistic purchase, your attention won't be swinging across multiple segments in order to find an alternative.