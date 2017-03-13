Hugh Jackman Tipped To Portray Enzo Ferrari In New Movie

Now that his Wolverine days are over with the launch of Logan, Hugh Jackman has more spare time on his hands, and this could land him yet another major role - playing Enzo Ferrari.
According to Deadline, the Australian actor will be joined on the filming set by Noomi Rapace who will portray Ferrari's wife, Linda.
Originally tied to the late director Sydney Pollack, the new movie will be directed by Michael Mann and is expected to take place in 1957, following the Mille Miglia race, in which one of the company's drivers crashed into the crowd, killing 10 spectators.
Christian Bale was originally poised to play Enzo Ferrari, but he apparently developed some health concerns when he began putting on weight.
This new film is not to be confused with the upcoming movie "Ferrari" starring Robert De Niro as Enzo Ferrari, which will be directed by Clint Eastwood.