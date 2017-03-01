Hyundai Announces New FCV Concept For Geneva

Hyundai have an ace up their sleeve for this year's Geneva Motor Show - a never-before seen hydrogen-powered concept car.
Said to be previewing the future in fuel cell technology, the study will be shown during the company's press conference, which begins at 8:10 am CET (2:10 am EST), next Tuesday.
The highlight of the event, however, will be the new generation Hyundai i30 Tourer. Based on its hatch sibling, the wagon offers an uncompromising boot space of 602 liters (21.2 cu.ft), expandable to 1,650 liters (58.2 cu.ft) with the rear seats folded.
Challenging the likes of other compact estates, such as the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and Opel/Vauxhall Astra, it will go on sale across Europe during the second half of the year, with pricing to be announced close to that date.
Future buyers will get to choose from a selection of turbocharged petrol engines, with outputs ranging between 118 horses and 138 horses, alongside three diesels, based on the 1.6-liter unit - producing 94 HP, 108 HP and 131 HP, respectively. The units will be offered with a standard 6-speed manual or an optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Hyundai will live stream the entire press conference online, so make sure you set an alarm and come back here on March 7, to see what the Korean company has in store.
Note: 2018 Hyundai i30 Tourer pictured