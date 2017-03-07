Hyundai Debuts New-Generation i30 Tourer In Geneva

Following the arrival of its five-door sibling, this new member of the i30 family is here to add versatility and impress buyers with a strong visual presence.
One very important factor when it comes to the new i30 Tourer is boot space, with an available 602 liters (21.2 cu.ft), or otherwise 1,650 liters (58.2 cu.ft) if you fold the rear seats all the way down. According to Hyundai, this is one of the biggest boots in the segment.
"The i30 is more than just a model - it is a family of cars, consisting of four body types with unique characters united by a coherent, timeless design. With the new i30 Tourer we are now introducing the next body type, offering elegance and versatility for everyone," stated Hyundai Motor Europe exec Thomas A. Schmid.
"The new Generation i30 Tourer speaks the language of the i30 family in terms of design, and it carries the new Hyundai family identity – the Cascading Grille. The tapering roofline and the dynamic proportions give the Tourer an almost coupé-like silhouette. The sleek and dynamic profile is further emphasised by a rich chrome frame surrounding the side windows," added chief designer, Thomas Burkle.
In terms of practicality, not only is there plenty of space in the boot of the new i30 Tourer, but you also get additional storage space beneath the boot floor with multiple compartments. All in all, the Tourer measures 4,585 mm (15 ft) in length and 1,465 mm (4.80 ft) in height, while the width and wheelbase are the same as the five-door version.
The automaker is also boasting about a best-in-class standard safety package when it comes to the i30 Tourer, which packs Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist and Lane Keeping Assist out the box. Connectivity is also impressive with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and LIVE Services all available through the 8" touch screen display, whereas a wireless charging system for smartphones is available as well.
Buyers can also choose between multiple audio options, including one with a 5" capacitive LCD touch screen with integrated dynamic rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity and My Music functionality.
As for powertrains, the i30 Tourer's engine lineup consists of downsized turbocharged units such as the 1.6-liter turbo diesel with 110 PS, an all-new turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder petrol with 140 PS and a new three-cylinder 1.0-liter petrol with 120 PS.