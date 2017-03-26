Hyundai Patents Engine With Different Displacement Cylinders

Hyundai has filed a patent for an advanced engine that uses cylinders with different displacements.
The patent, filed with the European Patent Office, details a four-cylinder engine that has two cylinders with one displacement and two other cylinders with different displacements. Theoretically, this could mean the engine incorporates two cylinders each 400 cc in capacity and two displacing 500 cc each.
Additionally, the patent includes a small electric motor to aid in balancing torque output and to also counteract the vibrations caused by the uneven displacements and the extra noise associated with this, Auto Guide reports.
Hyundai hasn't specified what advantages such an engine has over traditional internal combustion engines but says that they typically use too much mechanical energy while trying to idling in a stable way.