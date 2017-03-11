Hyundai Spied Testing New Coupe-Style i30 Fastback

With the hatchback version of the i30 already priced in certain markets and the CW (Estate) having its world premiere Geneva, Hyundai's focus is on a new compact model named the i30 Fastback.
This is the first time the car has been caught on camera testing on public roads, and from the looks of things, the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show (which is where we're expecting to see this car) can't come soon enough.
We'll have to wait until the start of 2018 in order for people to actually take possession of the car, but some things are definitely worth the wait, especially for buyers who want more flair to go with their non-premium compact cars.
The i30 Fastback will share its engines with its 5-door hatchback sibling, which means three petrol and three diesel units with power outputs ranging from 95 PS for the 1.6-liter diesel, to 140 PS in the 1.4-liter T-GDI petrol-powered four-pot. It's unclear whether Hyundai will want to avoid entry-level engines when it comes to the Fastback, though doing so would help position it above the regular i30 and i30 CW.
Also, like the new i30 hatch, the Fastback will adopt features such as the Driver Attention Alert (new to Hyundai), which analyzes steering angle, torque, lane positioning and driving time in order to evaluate the driver's attention level.
Other active safety systems will include Autonomous Emergency Braking with Front Collision Warning System, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist System, Speed Limit Information Function and High Beam Assist.
As for direct rivals, you could make a case for the new 5-door Honda Civic, since it also has a somewhat Fastback-like shape at the rear, but it's quite possible that the i30 Fastback will otherwise stand on its own.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops