Hyundai Takes A Swing At Tesla By Prepping Dedicated EV Platform

After launching the Ioniq with three different powertrains, Hyundai are now stepping up the game by working on their first dedicated EV platform.
Confirmed to Reuters by a Hyundai group executive, the new architecture will allow the automaker to fit a battery pack into the car's floor, thus accommodating more battery capacity and maximizing cabin space, two 'must-haves' for an electric vehicle to be competitive.
"The electric vehicle platform will require high up-front investments, but we are doing this to prepare for the future", commented Hyundai's Senior VP, Lee Ki-sang.
"The separate platform may incur losses initially, but Hyundai will be left behind the market if they don't offer long-distance models, like 300, 500 and 600 km (186, 311, 373 miles)", added Hi Investment & Securities' analyst, Ko Tae-bong.
Underpinned by the new platform, the brand's compact and subcompact models are expected to have a total driving range of 300 km (186 miles) between charges, and should be "more competitive" than their rivals, according to Lee.
The new architecture for EVs won't be ready until next year, but that doesn’t mean Hyundai and Kia won't come up with yet another electric car until then.
Based on the existing architectures, Hyundai will release a small electric SUV, with a Kia sibling to follow shortly after.