Hyundai Teases Us With Their Upcoming i30 N Hot Hatch [w/Video]

As the upcoming Hyundai i30 N enters its final development stages, the company released a short video of the test car sliding around on icy surfaces by WRC driver Thierry Neuville.
The new i30 N will become the third variant of the i30 family, following the i30 Wagon that just made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show and the first model that comes out of the company’s newly found performance N sub-brand.
Hyundai plans to launch the hot i30 sometime in the latter half of 2017, and is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine which sounds pretty fruity in the video linked below and will reportedly be available with two power outputs, in 246hp (250PS) and 271hp (275PS) versions.
There is also going to be a limited-slip differential while the suspension is getting a set of adjustable dampers. A six-speed manual gearbox will be standard, with a dual-clutch unit possibly on the options list.
“So many people have been looking forward to this car, so it’s a pleasure for me to be testing it,” said Thierry Neuville. “The engineers have done a great job on the gearbox and the differential. There is good traction and good stability in the slippery testing conditions. And it’s very easy to handle. A normal driver should get a sensation similar to that of a racing car.”
Expect the upcoming i30 N to feature a more aggressive body kit, with different bumpers, bigger wheels and a rear wing paired with a rear diffuser for the obligatory aero agenda.
“The main target for us is to ensure driving enjoyment. Symbolising a chicane, the ‘N’ logo embodies this aspect - an agile vehicle that is fun to drive,” said Alexander Eichler, Head of Hyundai’s High-Performance Vehicle Test and Development.