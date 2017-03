Hyundai Teases Us With Their Upcoming i30 N Hot Hatch [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

As the upcoming Hyundai i30 N enters its final development stages, the company released a short video of the test car sliding around on icy surfaces by WRC driver Thierry Neuville.The new i30 N will become the third variant of the i30 family , following the i30 Wagon that just made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show and the first model that comes out of the company’s newly found performance N sub-brand.Hyundai plans to launch the hot i30 sometime in the latter half of 2017, and is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine which sounds pretty fruity in the video linked below and will reportedly be available with two power outputs , in 246hp (250PS) and 271hp (275PS) versions.There is also going to be a limited-slip differential while the suspension is getting a set of adjustable dampers . A six-speed manual gearbox will be standard, with a dual-clutch unit possibly on the options list.“So many people have been looking forward to this car, so it’s a pleasure for me to be testing it,” said Thierry Neuville. “The engineers have done a great job on the gearbox and the differential. There is good traction and good stability in the slippery testing conditions. And it’s very easy to handle. A normal driver should get a sensation similar to that of a racing car.”Expect the upcoming i30 N to feature a more aggressive body kit, with different bumpers, bigger wheels and a rear wing paired with a rear diffuser for the obligatory aero agenda.“The main target for us is to ensure driving enjoyment. Symbolising a chicane, the ‘N’ logo embodies this aspect - an agile vehicle that is fun to drive,” said Alexander Eichler, Head of Hyundai’s High-Performance Vehicle Test and Development.