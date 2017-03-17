If You Like Your DS 4 Crossback In Matte Grey, Here's The New Moondust Edition

Only a few months after releasing the DS4 Crossoback Terre Rouge that was made in 17 units as part of the brand's 'Autumn-Winter' collection, the French carmkaer has launched a new special edition for their - you guessed it, 'Spring-Summer' collection.
Named the 'Moondust' edition and offered in the United Kingdom in a limited number of 25 examples, it builds upon the Crossback trim level and comes in an exclusive Matte Platinum grey finish, and 18-inch gloss black 'Brisbane' alloy wheels, on top of a Basalt Black leather upholstery interior.
This is where the list of novelties ends, but the limited edition car also benefits from an expanded range of equipment features that include front parking sensors, reverse-dipping side mirrors, reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, DS LED Vision, screen mirroring for smartphone access, and aluminum sport pedals.
Citroen's premium brand offers the DS 4 Crossback Moondust with the PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine, producing 130 PS (128 HP) and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, or with the BlueHDi 120 PS (118 HP) diesel that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices start from £26,410 ($32,493),