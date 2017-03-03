If Your Mercedes Doesn't Start, Don't Push It As It Might Cause A Fire; 1 Million Cars Recalled

Is your modern Mercedes-Benz taking a long time to start its engine? Then don’t push it, as it could start a fire.
We kid you not, this is an actual problem, and AutoNews points out that 51 fires were reported from a defective fuse, although nobody was injured or killed as a result.
Mercedes-Benz's parent company Daimler AG is aware of this condition that covers certain C-Class, E-Class, CLA, GLA and GLC, from 2015 to 2017MY, and a recall campaign is just around the corner.
Approximately 1 million vehicles are affected by this issue, worldwide, including 307,629 in the United States, which originated in the moments when the engine doesn’t start. It has been found that the starting current limiter can overheat due to multiple attempts of starting the engine and melt some nearby parts, increasing the risk of a fire.
US customers of the aforementioned cars will be notified by the automaker starting in late March, and they won't be reimbursed, as these remain covered by the warranty.
In the meantime, the company has come up with a fix for vehicles that are in production, while those that remain on dealer lots will be fixed with an additional fuse, before being sold.
Below you can find the list of the exact models affected by this recall:
Mercedes-Benz C 300, C300 4Matic, C300 4Matic Coupe, C 300 4Matic Cabrio, C 300 Coupe, C 350e, C 450 4Matic AMG Sport, CLA 250, CLA 250 4Matic, CLA 45 AMG, E 300, E 300 4Matic, E 300 4Matic Wagon, E 43 AMG 4Matic, GLA 250, GLA 250 4Matic, GLC 300, GLC 300 4Matic, GLC 300 4Matic Coupe.
All of these vehicles were produced between February 1, 2014, and February 1, 2017.